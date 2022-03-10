GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Gravette hosts an open house at City Hall on March 10.

People stopped by to take a tour of the newly-renovated City Hall, police station, and city council chambers.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox says the opportunity to redo city hall presented itself, so the city took advantage of it.

“When a corporation came wanting to build a new restaurant on 59 highway, they made us an offer,” Maddox said. “We were able to sell that building. And, that gave us the opportunity to purchase this 9,000 square foot building and remodel it.”

Maddox says the City Hall is designed to grow as the town of Gravette grows and that it’ll last for decades.