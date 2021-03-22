Gravette man found dead after vehicle goes airborne from hitting tree

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 25-year-old Gravette man was found dead after his vehicle went airborne from hitting a tree in Gentry on Sunday, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Brandon Nichlos (sic) was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado west on Floyd Moore Road at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle lost control, side-swiping a small tree.

The truck reportedly bounced off of the small tree in the same direction of travel, hitting a second, larger tree, which caused the vehicle to go airborne. After landing, the truck fishtailed, causing it to slide into a third tree on the passenger side.

The vehicle was found at 6:27 a.m. The time of the crash is unknown. The crash happened at Floyd Moore Road and Highway 43.

According to the report, the weather condition was clear and the road condition was “dirt and gravel.”

The accident was investigated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.