Gravette man killed in crash on State Highway 59

News
Posted: / Updated:

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 59 in rural Benton County on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Warren D. Shepherd, 41, was driving a 2006 Ford pickup truck south on the highway at around 3:17 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a right curve.

Once off the highway, the truck struck a tree and rolled over.

According to the report, Shepherd was killed.

A passenger in the vehicle, Solomon H. Ellis, 40, of Bentonville, was injured in the accident and transported to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to the report, at the time of the incident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers