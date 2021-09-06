Gravette man killed in crash on State Highway 59

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on State Highway 59 in rural Benton County on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Warren D. Shepherd, 41, was driving a 2006 Ford pickup truck south on the highway at around 3:17 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a right curve.

Once off the highway, the truck struck a tree and rolled over.

According to the report, Shepherd was killed.

A passenger in the vehicle, Solomon H. Ellis, 40, of Bentonville, was injured in the accident and transported to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to the report, at the time of the incident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.