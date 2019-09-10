Gravette man sentenced to nearly two decades in prison

News

He is convicted of aggravated assaulted and terroristic threatening

Eulas Linwood Hughes

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Gravette man will spend 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to threatening to shoot officers while breaking into his family’s residence.

Eulas Hughes, 42, pleaded guilty Monday, Sept. 9 to felony aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

Police said he pointed a rifle at them and threatened to shoot them while he tried to break into his family’s residence.

Hughes was shot by police after several warnings. Two Gravette officers and a Benton County deputy were put on leave status for the shooting. The shooting was later ruled justified by Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith.

