FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A federal court in Washington has set a trial date for a Gravette man charged with multiple offenses for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Just one day after ruling on several pretrial motions, the court set a date of January 9, 2023 for the start of the trial of Richard Barnett, 61. On November 22, the Government agreed to Barnett’s request to delay his trial, which had been set to begin on December 12. Both sides agreed to a potential January 9 start in a November 28 filing.

A pretrial hearing was also scheduled for January 4, 2023, with the court order noting that it could be held virtually at the parties’ request. The court instructed both sides to exchange lists of potential exhibits and expert witnesses no later than December 19.

The defense and prosecution were also told to prepare short descriptions of the case to be read to potential jurors, along with proposed voir dire questions.

Barnett is charged with: Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Aiding and Abetting; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building; Theft of Government Property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.