ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) appointed Solomon Graves as the state's new Department of Corrections Secretary, at the daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, July 23.

“Solomon is stepping up during a difficult time in Arkansas, but with fourteen years of experience in adult corrections, he is well prepared for the task,” Governor Hutchinson said. “In my time as governor, I have benefited from Solomon’s breadth of knowledge of the prison system and the wisdom of his counsel. He is a compassionate leader who will vigorously fulfill the state’s responsibility to assure public safety balanced with the need for rehabilitation and reentry support.”