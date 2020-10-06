Gravette police, fire participate in blood drive for charity

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There was a competition between Gravette fire and police, all for a good cause.

Boots and Badges battled it out in Gravette.

The local fire and police departments fought to see which department could recruit the most blood donors.

The losing team has to cook a meal for the winners.

“Even though yes our focus is on COVID right now, there are still plenty of other health conditions that need to be treated and quite frankly, when someone needs blood, it’s life threatening,” said Andrea Johnson, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive consultant.

People from the community could come and donate blood then pick which department they wanted to represent.

Donors were given a free t-shirt.

