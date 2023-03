GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette police warn of a scam asking people for donations to a fundraiser that isn’t happening.

According to a Facebook post made by the Gravette Police Department, it is aware of a scam that targets the community.

The post says people get a phone call with a request for donations to the police department.

The department says it appreciates the support from the community, but it is not conducting a fundraiser. It asks to not donate to any of the callers.