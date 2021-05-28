Gravette Pool and Splash Park opens this weekend

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Families can now enjoy the weather out at the Gravette Pool and Splash Park this weekend.

Manger Corbin Anderson says the chilly morning didn’t stop kids from enjoying the aquatic center’s opening day.

He hopes to see more people come out as the weather gets nicer.

“We’re excited, it’s good to see all the kids here having fun,” Anderson said. “I hope this is an amazing summer and we see a lot of swimmers.”

The pool and splash park are open Monday through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

It’s $3 for ages five and younger and $5 for everyone else.