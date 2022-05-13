GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette Pool and Splash Park will be open starting Memorial Day weekend.

According to a press release from the city, hours will be Monday – Saturday 11:00 a.m.—7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Admission for guests age five and younger is $3 and for guests older than age 6 it is $5. The pool and splash park will be open on weekends only from the weekend before school starts until Labor Day.

The Pool and Splash Park underwent extensive renovation, updates, and additions in the spring of 2018. This longtime community spot now features a large pool with a diving board and a twisty slide.

It now features a nearly 3,000 square foot splash park with slides, water spouts, splash buckets and water sprays. There are three large pavilions available on a first-come, first-served basis or for reservation.

Pool parties can be scheduled at City Hall. The cost is $125 for less than 25 guests and $150 for more than 25 guests. This includes access to both the pool and splash park.