GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Just two days after its Fire Department announced the receipt of a new tanker truck, the City of Gravette said it is also getting a new ambulance.

In a press release, the city revealed that it has received “a new 2022 Ford F-450 4×4 with the Demers ambulance conversion from Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles.” The new ambulance includes enhanced safety configurations for patient and crew safety.

According to the press release, it features a power cot and power load system, liquid spring suspension, antimicrobial interior and more. Gravette residents can expect to see this vehicle responding to calls in about a week.

The release noted that the City Council supported the purchase of the ambulance.