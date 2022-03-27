FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Gravette resident and Ukrainian native Elina Mahmens has been in the United States for the last 12 years.

But now, she’s desperately trying to get back to Ukraine to save her mom, who is diagnosed with cancer days before Russia invaded.

“The hospital where she is at right now they are exhausted; they have no resources to help her,” says Elina.

So Elina will be making the journey from Arkansas into a war zone to transport her mom from the hospital in Ukraine to another country.

“I will be spending all the dollars I had saved for my daughter’s education, so now they will go to save my mom,” says Elina.

Even if she can’t save her mom, Elina says what’s most important is that she has one familiar face.

“She is slowly dying there, and I can’t let it happen; I am not ready to lose my mom,” says Elina.

Elina says she would already be on her way if it weren’t for her Ukrainian passport expiring and having to wait on her American passport.

She expects the process will take another month, and she hopes her mom can hold out until then.