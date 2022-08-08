GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers in the Gravette School District got a special treat on August 8. The boys’ basketball team gave teachers and staff free car washes.

It was all to thank the teachers for their dedication on their first day back. Theater arts teacher Justin Garton says not only does it help the staff, but it also provides a valuable lesson for students.

“Something like this helps build character more than just learning in a textbook, so it’s really great to see our students participating in something like this,” Garton said.

“We did this, this year because teachers are coming a week early. There in here working hard before the students get here, so we wanted to give them a treat before they got back to school so they can know we appreciate what they’re doing and doesn’t go unnoticed,” basketball coach Seth Duke said.

Duke says he was glad to be a part of helping make sure all teachers were appreciated.