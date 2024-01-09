GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Schools in Gravette were closed on January 9 due to a garbage truck crash.

The district says a garbage truck crashed into an electric pole causing a power outage.

Glenn A. Duffy Elementary School, Gravette Middle School and the Western Benton County Career Center were without electricity and heat.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox says that closing school was the best decision with temperatures below freezing today.

“Accidents like this happen, and I think it was probably a wise decision with wind chills down about 19 degrees right now. Having that kind of wind blowing on the school with no way to heat and air and no electricity would have been a little rough on the school,” Maddox said.

Maddox says the crash happened just before buses were heading out for morning pickup.

