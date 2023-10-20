Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man was arrested this week after allegedly raping a child, violating sex offender rules and keeping a pig in his bedroom closet.

Gerald Leon Britton, 80, was arrested on Oct. 16 and is accused of rape, animal cruelty, six counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements and six counts of duty to register or verify sex offender registration.

According to an affidavit, detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were notified on Oct. 13 that someone wanted to speak to them.

The person who spoke to deputies said that she walked in on a child sitting on Britton’s lap with their clothing partially removed.

The child was interviewed and said that the two played a game that involved Britton’s genitals.

Court documents note that Britton is a level three sex offender with a history of incest.

Britton was interviewed by detectives and initially denied all allegations before admitting to touching the child inappropriately. He admitted that multiple incidents had occurred.

During the investigation, detectives discovered seven unregistered devices, a violation of his sex offender status.

Additionally, the affidavit states that a 200-pound pig was found in Britton’s bedroom closet after a search warrant was issued.

Court documents say that the pig’s front hooves were overgrown to the point that it had trouble walking. Its upper tusks were also overgrown, to the point that they appeared to penetrate the pig’s own flesh.

Britton is being held on a $500,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 20 in Benton County.