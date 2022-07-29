NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — You can help kids be prepared for this school year by donating supplies to United Way of Northwest Arkansas’ ‘Fill the Bus’ campaign.

United Way is glad to have the buses back out in front of Walmart Supercenters for the first time since 2019, now they just need your help to fill them.

Rhonda Bramell is with United Way. She said this year they really need your help getting bigger items like backpacks and headphones.

The goal is to fill up eight buses.

“We know that the need is greater this year maybe than ever before. So what we do goes out to the school districts and the families that need it the most,” said Bramell.

Bramell is hopeful that by 3 p.m. on Saturday the busses will be filled across Washington and Benton counties.