Greedy Goats return to Wilson Park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Greedy Goats are coming back to Wilson Park today through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, barring rain.

Greedy Goats of Northwest Arkansas adopted Wilson Park in 2015 and began clearing invasive honeysuckle, privet, and other aggressive plants along Louise Avenue.

The owners and their goats volunteer to help the Parks Department educate the public and eliminate non-native invasive vegetation.

The community is invited to visit the furry Adopt-A-Park volunteers; their next will be in October.