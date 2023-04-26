FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Green Forest has been sentenced to 240 months in federal prison without the possibility of parole on one count of transportation of child pornography.

Pedro Saldivar, Jr, of Green Forest, was first investigated in February 2019 for child porn.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Salvidar had posted child sexual abuse materials to Twitter.

Saldivar was later interviewed and admitted to sharing the items with other Twitter users.

Homeland Security Investigations Fayetteville, the Green Forest Police Department, the Eureka Springs Police Department, the Fayetteville Police Department and the Springdale Police Department participated in the investigation. The sentencing hearing was held in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Saldivar is a sex offender out of the state of Texas.