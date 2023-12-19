GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Green Forest woman won $100,000 playing the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL), according to a news release.

Teressa M. purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store in Berryville on a trip to the gas station with her granddaughter.

Teressa says she plays daily but did not anticipate winning any with her two “$5 More Money instant game” tickets and two other tickets.

When she got home, Teressa scratched her tickets and immediately called her husband.

“You’re not going to believe this,” she said. She then called her children.

The release says Teressa has won multiple times on the lottery.