Green Valley Bible camp keeping kids safe

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Overnight summer camps in Arkansas can begin welcoming kids on Monday. But some are going to wait.

President of Green Valley Bible Camp Board John Cobb said there are normally 9 one week sessions that start the first week of June and run until the first week of August.

But due to the pandemic, the board decided to cancel the first four sessions.

Cobb said there are a few challenges that still need to be figured out, including how to maintain social distancing without compromising the experience for campers.

“They want to be together, they want to love on each other. Give hugs and have Bible study together. And with the challenges of social distancing, it does make it very hard for us to look at that and say ‘yes we can do this. we can follow these directives and we can still keep our kids safe.” Cobb said.

Cobb says up to three thousand kids come to the camp each summer.

The final decision should be made over the next few days.