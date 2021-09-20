Greene County man dies in rollover crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greene County man dies in a rollover crash in Madison County on September 19.

According to an accident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Michael Davis, 43, of Jay was south of Huntsville on Highway 23 headed south.

Davis was trying to turn left on a curve in the road when he drove off the right side.

Davis drove into a ditch, driving off an embankment, then overturned on the driver side of the car.

Davis was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville where he was pronounced dead.

The weather was clear, and road conditions were dry.

