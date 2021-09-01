Greenland 7th graders going virtual due to rising COVID-19 cases, quarantines

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seventh graders in the Greenland School District will be pivoting to virtual learning until Tuesday, September 7, due to rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines, according to superintendent Andrea Martin.

Martin said 39 out of 51 students in the grade are out either positive or in quarantine, along with seven staff members.

The school district, which started classes on August 18, does not require masks, after the CDC’s recommended mandate failed a school board vote.

Martin said the seventh grade will pivot to AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction).

According to the district’s pivots plan – “In cases where a classroom or grade level pivots to remote learning, the district will ensure the necessary tools for blended learning are in place to facilitate the continuation of teaching and learning for small groups of students and staff.”

The Greenland School District COVID-19 dashboard was last updated August 31 and lists nine confirmed current student cases and 54 students currently in quarantine (716 total students).

Among staff, there are currently five confirmed cases and six people in quarantine (125 total staff).

Martin said the dashboard would be updated with the newest numbers later Wednesday morning.

No other grades are affected at this time, she said.

UPDATE: Greenland School District has updated its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday morning.

The update adds five new current confirmed student cases 63 additional students in quarantine.

Confirmed cases among staff remain at five, while the number of staff currently in quarantine dropped to six.