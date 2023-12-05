GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenland recently became the first school district in Arkansas to have a dog that can detect the location of electronics.

Chief Tyler Underwood went through a four-week training in Wisconsin with his German short-haired pointer dog, Cyber, who can now detect where electronics are located.

Police departments and investigations units can use dogs like Cyber to locate phones, USBs or hard drives, among other devices. Once found, the department can then scrape the device to search for illegal information, such as child pornography.

“It’s like a needle in a haystack, but with the dog, it makes it a little easier to find that evidence we need to convict a child predator,” Underwood said.

Cyber is the fourth dog in Arkansas that can sniff out where electronics are hidden. Underwood said one is in Little Rock, and the two others were unveiled at a ceremony Monday by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

To help guide Cyber along to search an area, Underwood gives a motion that imitates him throwing a tennis ball. Cyber then follows Underwood’s motion and sniffs the area.

The dog sits down after smelling the area where he detected the technology’s scent and earns his reward: his tennis ball.

“He’s ball-driven,” Underwood said. “He loves to hunt for something, and when he finds an electronic, he gets rewarded with that ball. His overall goal is to get his ball back.”

The learning period wasn’t only for Cyber, though. Cyber is from Europe, so Underwood gives his “lay, sit, come here” and “stay” commands in German — a language he did not speak before the training session.

Detecting technology is not Cyber’s only job, though. On a more day-to-day basis, he will serve as a therapy dog for the students in Greenland’s schools.

“It lightens the mood,” Dr. Andrea Martin, superintendent of the Greenland School District, said. “It gives them something to focus on when kids are having a bad day or they’re just kind of negative. I think it brings a certain amount of joy just in their interactions with a dog.”

Martin said it can also teach students responsibility characteristics by being around and taking care of the dog.

Underwood said there is always a concern about catching child predators in the United States — a situation he described as a “true pandemic.” However, he has a message for them.

“The days are numbered for the ones that are breaking the law,” Underwood said. “We’re going to utilize him as much as we can to help put away as many bad guys as we can.”