GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new wastewater project for the city of Greenland could lead to more growth within the city.

New businesses and homes couldn’t be built due to wastewater pipes being at maximum capacity, but a nearly $8 million grant from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Division will help Greenland upgrade its lift stations.

“Lift stations are required to be able to push waste from the sewer into a processing facility,” Mayor Jim Renfrow said.

Renfrow says Greenland needs additional lift station capacity to prevent wastewater from overflowing and becoming an environmental issue. He says it will likely bring growth to the city.

“What this will allow is for us, for many years to come, to be able to build new neighborhoods, new housing,” Renfrow said. “We have additional business that have been waiting for this upgrade, gas stations, neighborhoods, things to that nature that the developers are ready to start.”

Tom Hatfield, a technician at AutoHouse Automotive Diagnostics & Repair, has worked in Greenland for 10 years. Hatfield said the city looks different than when he first started.

“It wasn’t quite as busy,” Hatfield said. “Except for certain times of year, you had game day and the stage races on some of the bicycle things and some car shows, but besides that, it was much quieter and slower paced.”

In his time working in Greenland, Hatfield’s seen that pace pick up.

“Everybody likes a small town,” Hatfield said. “Now, they don’t just want to visit. They want to live here.”

The lift station upgrades are expected to be completed by May 2025.