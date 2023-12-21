BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenland residents could soon be able to purchase alcohol on Sundays without leaving town.

A community petition received enough signatures to be given ballot title approval and will be presented tonight before the Washington County Quorum Court. David Turnbull, owner of Crossroads Liquor in Bentonville — a city that permits Sunday alcohol sales — said it is beneficial to be open seven days a week.

“It’s not a day that we’re going to sell a ton more,” Turnbull said. “But, it’s still a good day to have for the sales.”

Turnbull said this can have a “15% to 18% advantage” on his profit margins.

Greenland is in the process of trying to become the next city in Northwest Arkansas to allow alcohol sales on Sundays. Tobo’s and Dollar General are the only two stores with a liquor license in Greenland, according to Mayor Jim Renfrow.

Renfrow thinks if the law is passed, it could benefit existing stores economically and attract new businesses.

“If you’re going to invest in a gas station or grocery store and you want to get the most money out of your investment, then a city that’s able to allow you seven days’ worth of alcohol sales versus six is going to be one of those choices that is pretty easy to make,” Renfrow said.

Turnbull said being open on Sunday allows the store to buy more alcohol and plan for the upcoming week.

“You don’t have a big boom on one day like Monday,” Turnbull said. “It’s stretched out over Sunday and Monday, so it allows you that extra day to figure out what you’re going to need for your supply and your products going forward the next week.”

The Washington County Quorum Court will review the resolution at its meeting Thursday. If it is approved, the election date will be March 5, 2024.

Renfrow thinks, if the item is given ballot approval, that it will pass.

“[The residents] see it as an opportunity to signal to those businesses that would invest in the community that they’re ready to help them get the best out of their investment,” Renfrow said.