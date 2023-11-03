GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can grab your cornhole bags for a good cause this weekend.

The Greenland School District is partnering with Hill City Baggers to host a cornhole tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the entry fee is $80 — all of which goes towards the school district’s “Shop With A Cop” event.

The “Shop With A Cop” will give 40 students in need a chance to go on a $150 shopping spree at Walmart.

“This year, we’ve partnered with the city and we’re able to take 40 kids, which is the highest total we’ve been able to do in the recent years,” Tyler Underwood, chief of the Greenland School District Police, said. “A fundraiser like this continues that number to grow so that we can provide Christmas to kids that may not have a Christmas.”

The tournament will take place in the Dee Lee Gymnasium at Greenland High School.