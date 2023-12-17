GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenland voters are waiting for the Washington County Quorum Court to decide whether to add buying alcohol on Sundays to the special election ballot.

“It’s totally fine with me. I feel it’s better for people who wish to buy alcohol,” said Debbie Kelly, a Greenland resident.

She says she’s heard from many who call it an inconvenience to have to leave the city to buy alcohol on Sundays.

“My relatives, friends, and family will mention that, on a Sunday, if they want a six-pack of beer, they drive to Springdale,” said Kelly.

District 9 Justice of the Peace Beth Coger says Tontitown, Springdale, Gentry, Pea Ridge and Eureka Springs are some of the cities that already sell alcohol on Sundays.

Kelly would like to see Greenland added to that list, so taxpayer dollars stay in the city and so others go to the small community to spend money.

“It saves the gas money and it also would contribute to the schools and such because that would be more tax dollars that would be given to Greenland,” said Kelly.

Greenland voters petitioned the city council in October to get the measure on the ballot, now the Washington County Quorum Court has 90 days to decide.

“The Washington County Election Commission will be in charge of this special election. They need that document from us so that they can proceed with doing all the things that they have to,” said Coger.

“I would definitely vote for it. I don’t see any reason why not to,” said Kelly.

On December 21, the Washington County Quorum Court will meet to set the date on when it’ll vote on whether the resolution will be added to the special election ballot.