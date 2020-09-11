Greenwood 7th grade football team quarantined

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood Jr High School has been notified of 1 positive student COVID-19 case today.

This student is also a member of the 7th grade football team.

The school district consulted with the Arkansas Department of Health, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, resulting in the quarantine of probable close contacts from the classroom and bus, as well as the 7th-grade football team and one coach.

Parents of all quarantined students have been contacted and those students were moved to online instruction with school-issued Chromebooks through September 23.

In addition, Athletic Director Dustin Smith announced that all 7th-grade football activities will be paused until September 24.

Practice will resume on September 24 and regular-season schedules will resume on September 29.

Superintendent John Ciesla said there is only one positive case at this time.

“These decisions are not easily made, but are in the best interest and safety of our staff and students,” Ciesla said.