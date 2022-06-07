GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Greenwood has approved a new, updated tornado siren recommended by the police department.

According to a social media post, the proposal from the Greenwood Police Department was presented to the mayor and the city council on June 6. The proposed system was initially brought to the city’s finance director and mayor.

The council approved the purchase of the “state of the art system” and it should be operational within eight weeks. The project will utilize covid relief funds.