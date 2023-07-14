GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Greenwood are asked to conserve water because of the recent storms.

The city says recent flooding is affecting water pumps. To help with water supply, residents are asked not to water lawns or wash cars, trailers and boats at home. They can water shrubs and plants with a hand-held hose but are asked to stick to a specific schedule.

The full list of restrictions can be found below: