GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Greenwood are asked to conserve water because of the recent storms.
The city says recent flooding is affecting water pumps. To help with water supply, residents are asked not to water lawns or wash cars, trailers and boats at home. They can water shrubs and plants with a hand-held hose but are asked to stick to a specific schedule.
The full list of restrictions can be found below:
- All lawn and turf watering from City sources is PROHIBITED.
- The watering of shrubs, plants, trees, and gardens is permitted only by hand-held hose and should be limited to the minimum amounts necessary to sustain plant life. Such watering is permitted at locations with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month only and at locations with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days of the month only.
- Golf courses are permitted to water only greens and tee boxes from City sources. Watering of golf course fairways and roughs and school athletic fields and other public areas from City sources is PROHIBITED.
- All washing of motor vehicles, trailers, and boats is PROHIBITED except at commercial car washes. The filling of pools is PROHIBITED.
- The washing of building exteriors, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts, and other hard-surfaced areas by hosing or by use of water directly from faucets with water from City sources is PROHIBITED.
- The use of water from fire hydrants at any time for construction purposes, fire drills, or routine hydrant testing is PROHIBITED.
- The use of water from City sources for compacting dirt, moving operations, or street base course construction is PROHIBITED.