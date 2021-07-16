Greenwood High School names new principal

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood School District named Dr. Josh Ray as new principal of Greenwood High School on Friday.

The move comes after the death of principal Aaron Gamble and his son, Landry Gamble, in a car accident in Oklahoma.

““Every blessing my family has experienced as part of the Greenwood community and schools began with my instant friendship with Aaron Gamble,” said Raid. “No one could possibly fill the shoes of Mr. Gamble, but I am humbled to get to lead and learn with the incredible faculty at GHS. Our school will honor Aaron and Landry by pouring every ounce of our effort into continuing the tradition of excellence that meant so much to both of them.”.

Ray was previously the principal at East Pointe Elementary. With 16 years experience in education, he holds a Bachelor of Music Education, Master of Education and Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership from Arkansas Tech University, as well as a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Arkansas.

Ray was a national board certified band director at Southside High School before coming to Greenwood Junior High as assistant principal.