Greenwood holds ribbon cutting ceremony for solar power plants

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Greenwood takes a major step in lowering utility costs for its citizens.

The city held a ribbon cutting November 30 for the first of two solar power plants that will help power the city for the next 28 years.

The first plant will power every municipal building in the city connected to Arkansas Valley Electric Company.

A second one that is planned for next year will provide for buildings currently powered by Southwest Electric Power Company.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said, “My quote for the day is ‘it’s the right thing to do’. It’s going to save the city quite a bit of money in the long run but, it’s just the right thing to do to harness the solar and we’re excited about it. Just very excited.”

Early estimates show that this project will save the people of Greenwood more than $1 million on electricity over the next 28 years.