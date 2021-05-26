Greenwood hosts solar plant groundbreaking

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Greenwood became a whole lot greener today.
The city hosted the Scenic Hill Solar groundbreaking ceremony for the first of two solar power plant sites.
The new site will power all municipal buildings across the city with hopes of supplying power to residential areas in the future.
The city says both solar panel systems will be up and running by the end of the year.
Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said “The only investment that we had to put into this project was, in this particular array, was buying the property. So we bought 10 acres to put this array on. Our next array will be on property we already own so there will be no money invested.”
