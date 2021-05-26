Greenwood hosts solar plant groundbreaking

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, solar tech Joshua Valdez, left, and senior plant manager Tim Wisdom walk past solar panels at a Pacific Gas and Electric Solar Plant, in Dixon, Calif. U.S. wholesale prices edged up a slight 0.1% in August 2019 as energy prices took a big plunge, a further sign that inflation is remaining tame. The Labor Department says the gain in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed a modest 0.2% rise in July. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, was up a stronger 0.3%. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Greenwood became a whole lot greener today.

The city hosted the Scenic Hill Solar groundbreaking ceremony for the first of two solar power plant sites.

The new site will power all municipal buildings across the city with hopes of supplying power to residential areas in the future.

The city says both solar panel systems will be up and running by the end of the year.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said “The only investment that we had to put into this project was, in this particular array, was buying the property. So we bought 10 acres to put this array on. Our next array will be on property we already own so there will be no money invested.”

