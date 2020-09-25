Greenwood issues boil water order

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil water notice for “the entire system” in Greenwood, according to a release posted on the city’s Facebook page on Friday.

“This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of inadequate disinfectant level,” the release from “Greenwood Waterworks’ states.

Under the order, affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be “boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.”

The order will remain in effect until the “problem has been corrected, an adequate disnfectant level is established throughout the distribution system, and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.”