Greenwood man arrested for rape

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Greenwood was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for rape.

Jacob Bledsoe is facing charges of rape of a person under 14 years old.

Bledsoe’s next court date is June 1. His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

