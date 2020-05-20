Greenwood man arrested for rape

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Greenwood was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for rape.
Jacob Bledsoe is facing charges of rape of a person under 14 years old.
Bledsoe’s next court date is June 1. His bond is set at $100,000 cash only.
