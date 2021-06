GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greenwood man dies after his cement truck loses control.

According to an Arkansas State Police, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 540 in Van Buren.

Charles Brunson, 60, was driving north, when a car hit the back of his truck which caused the truck to roll over and crash on the side of the road.

The name of the other driver has not been released.