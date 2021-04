GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greenwood man has died in a motorcycle crash.

John Hayes, 51, lost control of his motorcycle on Highway 71 between Greenwood and Fort Smith, and fell in front of another car that ran him over, and continued without stopping.

Kristina Strozier, 37, of Fort Smith a passenger on Hayes’ motorcycle was injured, and taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.