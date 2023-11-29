GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Greenwood officer has been placed on leave and an internal investigation is underway after they were involved in an ATV accident resulting in injury.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Greenwood Police Chief Brad Hobbs also requested the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the accident involving one of the office’s own deputies which occurred in Greenwood city limits.

The post says the Greenwood Police Department will not be releasing more information pending the results of the internal investigation.