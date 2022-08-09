GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents and school officials meet in Greenwood on August 9 to solidify plans for keeping students safe at school.

The Greenwood School District’s director of security Jim Caudle says the district’s been teaming up with law enforcement to make sure they’re getting out ahead of problems before they happen.

He says he gets asked all the time by parents how he’s making sure their children are being kept safe in Greenwood schools.

“The real answer is we cannot eliminate the threat, but we can work hard to minimize the threat of the result,” Caudle said. “That’s what we’re attempting to do with our programs.”

There will be another meeting at 6 p.m. at the Greenwood High School Student Union.