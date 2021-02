Two people hold hands while walking south on Madison Street toward 27th Avenue in Bellevue, Neb., during a winter storm warning on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With slick roads and freezing temperatures over the last couple of days, local police and first responders have been busy.

Today alone, the Greenwood Police Department has shared for car accidents on social media where the car slid off the road.

Police are urging drivers to slow down and use caution around curves.