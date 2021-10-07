Greenwood School Board votes to remove mask mandate

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greenwood School District announced October 7 it has voted to remove its mask mandate during a special session due to decreased COVID-19 case levels.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, masks are recommended but not mandated effective immediately.

The school district says students are still protected from quarantine if both parties involved are correctly and consistently wearing masks.

The school district says it will continue observing social distancing whenever possible, promote good hand washing routines, and do thorough cleanings of classrooms and building facilities.

According to the post, the staff will make an effort to accommodate students who request preferential seating for maximum social distancing in the classroom.

Greenwood schools have applied for the “Test to Stay” program, according to the district.

The program will allow students who have been exposed to COVID-19 at school, and are deemed “probable close contacts”, to remain on campus as long as they voluntarily wear a mask and agree to be screened daily with a rapid antigen test rather than being quarantined at home.

The school’s board of education has given approval for the district to move forward with that program if accepted.

More information on the “Test to Stay” program can be found here.