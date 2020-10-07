Greenwood schools pivot to online instruction for remainder of week

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Greenwood Public Schools announced Wednesday that three of its schools will shift to online instruction for Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9.

Greenwood High School, Greenwood Freshman Center, and Greenwood Jr. High will finish the week online due to a large number of teachers in quarantine and a lack of substitutes, according to the district’s website.

The district made the decision to suspend in-person instruction for the next two days in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education.

The break in in-person activity will be used to clean buildings and allow staff quarantines to expire, preparing the schools to resume at full staff.

Greenwood PreK Center, Westwood Elementary, East Pointe Elementary, and East Hills Middle School will continue on normal in-person schedules.

