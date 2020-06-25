Greenwood schools release COVID-19 back to school plan

by: Megan Wilson

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Greenwood School District released a plan for the 2020-21 school year amid the pandemic.

Students over the age of 10 and bus drivers will be required to wear a mask on the bus.

Recess, lunch times, and special classes will continue but with reduced group sizes.

It is recommended that adults and children over the age of 10 wear a mask.

Masks can be removed in areas where a 6 ft. distance can be maintained.

The district will provide masks for children who arrive without them, but parents are welcome to provide their own masks.

Classroom furniture will be disinfected and fogger machines with disinfectant will be used nightly.

Parents will also be asked to drop their child off at the front of the building rather than walk them inside.

