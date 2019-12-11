Greenwood voters approve bond for police station, street improvements

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFTA) — Relief is on the way for Greenwood.

In a special election Tuesday, voters approved a bond to help pay for part of a $33 million road project, according to preliminary results.

There were two measures on the ballot.

First, voters overwhelmingly voted to pay off the bond used to pay for the police station.

Then, voters also approved extending a quarter cent sales tax to fund $5 million of the street improvement project.

This money will help build a new route for Highway 10.