Greenwood woman, 21, dies after car crashes into tree

HAVANA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 21-year-old Greenwood woman was killed in a car crash on Highway 10 in Yell County on Sunday.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Brecken Cook died after the vehicle she was driving, a 2010 Ford Mustang, crossed the center line while westbound on Highway 10, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

According to the report, the accident occurred at 2:05 a.m. at 29300 Highway 10, between Magazine and Havana.

At the time of the incident, the weather condition was reportedly clear and the road condition dry.