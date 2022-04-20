GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Greenwood is working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to relieve traffic in town and the public is invited to provide input at the Greenwood First Baptist Church on April 20 from 4-7 p.m.

ARDOT will be presenting a $5 million plan to widen the highway going through town.

Mayor Doug Kinslow has been working on the plan and says he wants everyone to feel accounted for. “This affects a lot of folks and their homes, and we’re trying to be very sensitive to that,” Kinslow said. “It’s a huge step for us to be able to keep downtown Greenwood like we like it.”

The highway would go from 2 lanes to 5 lanes for about a mile and a half, and there will also be a new bypass going from Highway 10 to Highway 96.