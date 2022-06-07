FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gregory Kistler Treatment Center in Fort Smith has received a $35,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation.

According to a press release from the center, the grant will provide speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and aquatic therapy for children who are uninsured or underinsured. Since the establishment of the Kistler Center in 1978, the goal has been to “provide the needed therapy services to children regardless of the family’s financial circumstances.”

These funds will allow the Kistler Center to continue providing not only therapy, but also “a place of hope to families in our community.”

The Kistler Center was founded in 1978 and named for Gregory Kistler, who was injured in an automobile accident at the age of six. Several years later, Gregory’s niece, Michelle, was born with spina bifida.

As a result of these circumstances, the Kistler family became very aware of the need for a center in Fort Smith that could provide therapy services. In addition, since 2011 the Kistler Center is a certified provider for the Community Employment Support Waiver program and in 2012 became a provider for Autism Waiver.

The Kistler Center currently treats over 400 families annually.