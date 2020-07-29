Grimsley Junior High School celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Public School District celebrates its fourth junior high school with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Grimsley Junior High sits on North Vaughn Road in Centerton.

Dr. Skyler Brown is the school’s principal.

She said opening amid the pandemic is a great opportunity for educators to exhibit what they ask of students any given year – to be flexible, persevere and think outside the box.

When it comes to safety, Brown said her school has a leg-up on COVID-19.

“We’re very fortunate here at Grimsley because we have a beautiful big building with big hallways, a huge cafeteria,” she said. “So some of those social distancing pieces for us will be a little bit easier here than some of the older schools. We just look forward to having kids and we’re just excited about it.”

Nearly 800 students are already enrolled in the new junior high.

About 600 Grimsley Grizzlies will be learning on campus.

The rest are taking classes virtually.