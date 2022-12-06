BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Families can enjoy the Bentonville Christmas Parade on Dec 10 in downtown Bentonville and will feature the NWA Christmas Vacation Group.

The group recreated the iconic Christmas tree on the station wagon along with a look-a-like RV from “National’s Lampoons Christmas Vacation.”

“Right now, were sitting at just over 6,000 lights on the car and tree which just makes it Clark Griswold style. That thing’s going to light up the world when we turn it on every year,” said Travis Broadbooks, creator of the float.

“It’s all about family, anymore, and so many families don’t get together. And, they just go their own ways. And, it’s our way of saying ‘Keep families together no matter what it takes,'” said Gloria Broadbooks, Travis’ mother.

The Bentonville Christmas Parade will feature more than 100 floats and more than 1,000 participants including Santa Claus to ring in Christmas.

This year’s theme is the Colors of the Season and will reflect the diversity of the area.

Aaron Nolan with Downtown Bentonville says the parade is fun for people of all ages.

“Bringing my kids here to the Downtown Bentonville Square Parade, and you see that glee in their eyes. Some of these lights are pretty bright, but there’s nothing like watching a kid during a parade light up a Christmas season,” Nolan said.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. on the corner of 8th Street and Main Street and travels around the square.