Grocery stores join nationwide onion recall linked to salmonella outbreak

Two additional grocery store chains have recalled red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions with various brand names due to possible salmonella contamination

After the Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance, Publix has now recalled red onions sold in six states and Giant Eagle has recalled red, yellow and white onions sold in five states.

At last check, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 600 cases in 43 states. 

Last week a company based in California recalled all of its red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions shipped to all 50 states.

The U.S Department of Agriculture and CDC are continuing to investigate.

